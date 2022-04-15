OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.37

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.37 and traded as high as $60.60. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $58.75, with a volume of 2,666 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OTC Markets Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $699.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65.

OTC Markets Group ( OTCMKTS:OTCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) and OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.