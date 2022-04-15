OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.37

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.37 and traded as high as $60.60. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $58.75, with a volume of 2,666 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OTC Markets Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $699.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.
About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)
OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) and OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on platforms.
