P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, William Blair began coverage on P3 Health Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PIII opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. P3 Health Partners has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70.

In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Michael Balkin purchased 15,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth $185,000.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

