P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, William Blair began coverage on P3 Health Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Michael Balkin purchased 15,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth $185,000.
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
