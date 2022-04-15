PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.79.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock opened at $83.71 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.