Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 35,949 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,949 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of H&R Block worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in H&R Block by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 85,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About H&R Block (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.