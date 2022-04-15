Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) by 677.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,343 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 7.9% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 18.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTDOY traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.42. 368,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,208. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $78.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.41. Nintendo had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Analysts predict that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTDOY shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nintendo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.23.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

