Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 402,913 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,207,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 402,913 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in The GEO Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in The GEO Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The GEO Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $830.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

