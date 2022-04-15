Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 462.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 136,236 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Shares of KIM opened at $25.13 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

