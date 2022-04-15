Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,260 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $210.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.