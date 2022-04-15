Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,260 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.
A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.73.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
