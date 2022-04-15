Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 40,393 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,393 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,383,000 after acquiring an additional 194,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Southern by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,520,000 after acquiring an additional 260,530 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,814,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after buying an additional 336,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

SO stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.99. 5,925,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average is $66.30. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

