Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) to announce $190.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $185.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $788.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.00 million to $796.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $854.28 million, with estimates ranging from $838.70 million to $870.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,670. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

