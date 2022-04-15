PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on PACW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,063. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $357.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

