Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the March 15th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 454.0 days.

Shares of Park Lawn stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRRWF. CIBC upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

