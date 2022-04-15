Parkland Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PKI. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.25.

TSE PKI opened at C$36.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$31.18 and a 12-month high of C$41.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 57.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.71.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.50 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total value of C$215,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 666,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,930,720.25.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

