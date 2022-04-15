Paul André Huet Sells 164,222 Shares of Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX – Get Rating) Director Paul André Huet sold 164,222 shares of Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total transaction of C$349,792.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$432,603.
Karora Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of C$291.99 million and a PE ratio of -60.00.
About Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO)
