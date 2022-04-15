Paul André Huet Sells 164,222 Shares of Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX – Get Rating) Director Paul André Huet sold 164,222 shares of Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total transaction of C$349,792.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$432,603.

Karora Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of C$291.99 million and a PE ratio of -60.00.

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

