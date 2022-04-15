Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Short Interest Up 103.1% in March

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the March 15th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PAYO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.81. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

