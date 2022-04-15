PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.94. PayPal posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in PayPal by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $102.31 on Friday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.09.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

