Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CFO Sells $262,811.12 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $262,811.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,507.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PRDO stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PRDO. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 35.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 629,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 163,146 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,635,000 after acquiring an additional 215,491 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.