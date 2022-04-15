Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,413,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

