PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Up 112.8% in March

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:PRT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.23. 127,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,496. The firm has a market cap of $112.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.24. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 184.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $32,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,857,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,950,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. PermRock Royalty Trust comprises about 0.3% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

