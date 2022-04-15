Pernod Ricard (RI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pernod Ricard (EPA: RI):

4/12/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €250.00 ($271.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/6/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €220.00 ($239.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/1/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €250.00 ($271.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/31/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €273.00 ($296.74) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/31/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €241.00 ($261.96) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/17/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €157.00 ($170.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/14/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €220.00 ($239.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/16/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €196.00 ($213.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/15/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €240.00 ($260.87) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

EPA:RI opened at €196.45 ($213.53) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €190.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €198.27. Pernod Ricard SA has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($116.58) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($148.10).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.