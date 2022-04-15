Peter Coates Purchases 100,000 Shares of Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Stock

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) major shareholder Peter Coates acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,991,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,362.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Peter Coates also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Peter Coates acquired 300,000 shares of Troika Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRKA opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Troika Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

Troika Media Group ( NASDAQ:TRKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Troika Media Group by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Troika Media Group by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 186,053 shares in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Troika Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.