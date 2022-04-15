PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Downgraded by TheStreet

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.43. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $42,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,870. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 540.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.