Phala Network Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $73.50 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phala Network Profile

PHA is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

