PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the March 15th total of 377,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,847,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PHIL stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 233,095,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,990,480. PHI Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
PHI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PHI Group (PHIL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for PHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.