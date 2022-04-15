PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the March 15th total of 377,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,847,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PHIL stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 233,095,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,990,480. PHI Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

PHI Group Company Profile

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers and acquisition activities. The firm aims to acquire established operating businesses in selective industries and invest in various ventures that may potentially create significant long-term value for its shareholders. It also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies, through its subsidiaries.

