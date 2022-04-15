Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Photronics stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Photronics has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $965.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,443. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,988 shares of company stock worth $878,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

