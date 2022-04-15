PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the March 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 31,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at $113,000.

PZC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,856. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

