Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ping Identity traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 1934219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In other news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $783,106.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,920,868.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock worth $6,259,867. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ping Identity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ping Identity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Ping Identity by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Company Profile (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.