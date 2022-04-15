Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PME opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

