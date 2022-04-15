Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,717 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNW opened at $77.54 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNW shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.61.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

