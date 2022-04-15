Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15,516.1% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 35,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,687 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5,364.3% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,807,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PXD shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.83.

NYSE PXD opened at $254.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

