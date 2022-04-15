Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pipestone Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKBEF opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Pipestone Energy has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

