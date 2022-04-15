PIXEL Market Capitalization Reaches $1.18 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $2,152.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,370.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $341.40 or 0.00845656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.69 or 0.00212249 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00026408 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.