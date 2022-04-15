Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $291,200.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,019,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,118,354.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $253,800.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $300,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $764,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $255,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $218,700.00.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. 406,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,227. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.88. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after buying an additional 703,469 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 124,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

