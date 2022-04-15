Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $291,200.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,019,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,118,354.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 7th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $253,800.00.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $300,300.00.
- On Tuesday, March 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $764,100.00.
- On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $255,600.00.
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $218,700.00.
Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. 406,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,227. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.88. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $9.81.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after buying an additional 703,469 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 124,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
