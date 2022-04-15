Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Playmaker Capital Inc. (OTC:PMKRF – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 16,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Playmaker Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
About Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF)
