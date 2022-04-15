Polis Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,938.00 (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, Polis has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Polis has a market cap of $1.64 million and $3,938.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006917 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.52 or 0.00255544 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.68 or 0.00278142 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

