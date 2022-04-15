Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $54.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,218 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,345,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,096,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,819,000 after purchasing an additional 37,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,036,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

