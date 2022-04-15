Powertap Hydrogen Capital (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 23,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 47,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOTNF)

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

