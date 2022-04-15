PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Down 68.4% in March

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PRVCF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,770. PreveCeutical Medical has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
