PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Down 68.4% in March

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PRVCF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,770. PreveCeutical Medical has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products in the United States and Canada. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; BSV Peptide Program; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

