Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
NASDAQ PDEX opened at $15.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.11.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
