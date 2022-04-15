Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $15.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

