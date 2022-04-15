PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) will report sales of $65.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.50 million. PROS reported sales of $61.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $267.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.50 million to $268.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $292.85 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $303.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $107,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,787 shares of company stock worth $2,166,725 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PROS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.10. 146,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,467. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

