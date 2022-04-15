Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG) Trading Up 1.7%

Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (LON:PXOG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). 540,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).
The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.53. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 million and a P/E ratio of -15.25.
About Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Prospex Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospex Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.