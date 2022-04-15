Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.33 Million

Analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $19.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.30 million and the highest is $25.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $6.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.70 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $65.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTGX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $43,400,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,580,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,948,000 after purchasing an additional 557,591 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTGX traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. 4,877,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,351. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a market cap of $965.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.28. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

