Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Cut to “Neutral” at Pi Financial

Pi Financial downgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Pure Gold Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Pure Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of PGM opened at C$0.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.73. Pure Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

