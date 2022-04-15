PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

PCT has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.96.

Shares of PCT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,788. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $29.74.

In related news, CEO Michael Otworth bought 142,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler bought 714,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

