PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $25.75

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.75, but opened at $26.75. PureTech Health shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

PRTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureTech Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

