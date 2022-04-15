Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 225,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 674,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39,290 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 157,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,259. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

