Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GLPEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.00 ($15.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

