Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Raised by Analyst

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 2.12.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 50.45%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $3,305,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

