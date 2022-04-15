Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Lowered by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.55 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,975.69.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,603.17 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,277.41 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,525.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,634.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

