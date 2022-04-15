Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.96.

NYSE:KKR opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,305 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

